Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.60 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.62 ($3.08).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

