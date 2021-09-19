Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 34.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,028 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,981,000 after buying an additional 641,921 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after buying an additional 479,823 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,943,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after acquiring an additional 179,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $133.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $127.83 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

