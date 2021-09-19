Jay R. Luly Sells 4,516 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $59.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,571 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 76,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares during the period.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

