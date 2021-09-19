James Cameron Mcmartin Sells 5,000 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 5,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $86,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.