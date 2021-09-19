Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 61.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $168.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

