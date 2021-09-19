J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

JJSF opened at $154.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $124.90 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.72.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.