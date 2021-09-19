IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.26). IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ISEE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. 5,344,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,400,812. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $17.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.