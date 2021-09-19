IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.26). IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ISEE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. 5,344,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,400,812. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $17.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.