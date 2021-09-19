Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 333.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,992 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.32% of Itron worth $14,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. FMR LLC increased its position in Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Itron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI opened at $78.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.78. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -148.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $53,296.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,246.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,378 shares of company stock worth $922,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

