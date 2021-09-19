iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) PT Raised to $28.00

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) had its price objective boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of iSun from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iSun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

ISUN opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iSun has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 million, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. iSun had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISUN. Bank of The West bought a new stake in iSun in the 1st quarter valued at $2,848,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iSun by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 137,303 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in iSun in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iSun in the 1st quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iSun in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

