iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after purchasing an additional 304,785 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,552,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 209,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.21. 604,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,290. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

