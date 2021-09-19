iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.91. 229,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,097. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $148.59 and a 12 month high of $208.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.44.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.