iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,216,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,390,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,432. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.60 and a 200 day moving average of $238.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

