iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,868 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 673.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 545.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.34 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

