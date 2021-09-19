iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 56.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276,357 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $71,936,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,791 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,710 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.34. 7,794,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,297,315. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

