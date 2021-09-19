iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Bought by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Industrials ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $21,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EXI traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $121.49. 2,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.00. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $90.04 and a twelve month high of $125.24.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.