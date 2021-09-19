iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s 9th Largest Position

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,769 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $26,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,557,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,808,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,860 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

