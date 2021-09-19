iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 120.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,970,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 27,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 53,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,782,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,666,421. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.76. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $165.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

