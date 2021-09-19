ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives $11.37 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.37.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Get ironSource alerts:

IS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.53. ironSource has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.