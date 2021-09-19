Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 11,446 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 397% compared to the average daily volume of 2,303 call options.

ABCL opened at $20.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 45.24.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABCL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $218,454,000. SB Management Ltd boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097,178 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $81,428,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,844 shares in the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.