Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 55.7% in the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,449,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 109.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 339,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after buying an additional 177,318 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,303. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $82.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.82.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.