Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Gap Up to $24.89

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.89, but opened at $26.50. Invesco shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 99,039 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Get Invesco alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $52,687,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $47,263,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 595.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.