Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Up 39.8% in August

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$25.66 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.
