Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Up 39.8% in August

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$25.66 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMN. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 492.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

