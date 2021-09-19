Internet Computer Market Cap Hits $9.23 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.67 or 0.00120165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $9.23 billion and approximately $191.92 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00070885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.00175334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.52 or 0.06930336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,956.19 or 0.99562496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.88 or 0.00843634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,217,016 coins and its circulating supply is 162,890,217 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

