InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of InterCure stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19. InterCure has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

