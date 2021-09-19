Insider Selling: The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daryl M. Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

