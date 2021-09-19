Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Sells $675,000.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $44.05 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

