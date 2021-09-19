Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells 22,886 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,798.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,405,604.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $720,568.74.

NCNO stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in nCino by 87.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

