Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Sells $79,503.28 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $79,503.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,780.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MDLA stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Medallia alerts:

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLA shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Medallia by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.