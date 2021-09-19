Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $49,000.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas F. Herman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after acquiring an additional 253,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after acquiring an additional 105,072 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after acquiring an additional 378,038 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

