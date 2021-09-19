Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells $14,484.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $14,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David A. Dye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $13,848.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $12,364.00.

Shares of CPSI opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.81 million, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $37.27.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

