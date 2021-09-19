Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Sells 14,511 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMTX stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

