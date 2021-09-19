Insider Buying: American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMWD opened at $66.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 26.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

