Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.43

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $7.70. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 36,544 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.26.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter.
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISSC)
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
