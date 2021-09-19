Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.43

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $7.70. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 36,544 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

