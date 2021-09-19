Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.08

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.08 and traded as high as $8.10. Innodata shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 27,601 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $217.50 million, a PE ratio of 135.02 and a beta of 2.10.
In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $42,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,268 shares of company stock worth $84,269. Corporate insiders own 17.19% of the company’s stock.
About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.
