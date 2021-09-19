Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.08

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.08 and traded as high as $8.10. Innodata shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 27,601 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $217.50 million, a PE ratio of 135.02 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $42,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,268 shares of company stock worth $84,269. Corporate insiders own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innodata in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Innodata by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innodata by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Innodata in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

