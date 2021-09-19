InMode Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 1st (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, October 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $142.67 on Friday. InMode has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $146.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day moving average is $95.02.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter.

INMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 83.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.