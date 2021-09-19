Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Infinera by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFN opened at $8.37 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

