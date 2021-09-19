IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Short Interest Down 36.2% in August

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the August 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IMV remained flat at $$1.74 during midday trading on Friday. 209,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $142.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.51.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. Research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on IMV. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.66.
About IMV
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.
