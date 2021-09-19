IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Short Interest Down 36.2% in August

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the August 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IMV remained flat at $$1.74 during midday trading on Friday. 209,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $142.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. Research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IMV by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMV. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.66.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.