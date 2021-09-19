Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Decreased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 53,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 6.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $1,309,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,334. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.06.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $447.01 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 85.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.07 and a 200-day moving average of $438.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

