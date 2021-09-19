IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $794,908.52 and $147,434.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

