IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $661.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $677.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

