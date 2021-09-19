IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,454 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $22,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $661.71 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $677.31 and a 200-day moving average of $591.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

