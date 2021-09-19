iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Receives $17.67 Average PT from Analysts

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICLK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.84 million, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.46.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

