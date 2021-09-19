Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives $32.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.