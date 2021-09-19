Hydra Price Hits $21.22 on Major Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $21.22 or 0.00044576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hydra has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a market cap of $81.89 million and approximately $902,605.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00071432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00120448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00176657 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.35 or 0.07003722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,555.29 or 0.99888662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.82 or 0.00852421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,008,797 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

