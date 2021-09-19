Hush (HUSH) Price Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Hush has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $925,296.56 and $104.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0887 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.37 or 0.00285808 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00136738 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00198910 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.