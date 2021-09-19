Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $1,061,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 90,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUN. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

