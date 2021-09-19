HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 45,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,014,862 shares.The stock last traded at $26.10 and had previously closed at $25.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. Research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

