HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 470.36 ($6.15).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBA traded up GBX 7.15 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 376.05 ($4.91). The stock had a trading volume of 60,824,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,445,969. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 396.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 420.89. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

