Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of HOTH opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 137.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 46,165 shares in the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

