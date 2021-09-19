Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Hormel Foods worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $42.02 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.